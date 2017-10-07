IBA Summons Prime TV Chief

Prime TV Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Gerald Shawa has been summoned to appear before the Independent Broadcasting Authority(IBA) on Monday for violating broadcasting license regulations.

The summon comes barely hours after the TV channel aired a video showing a Copperbelt resident Wanna Chiyanga confessing how Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga, former President Rupiah Banda and Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya(KBF) connived to allegedly steal Hakainde Hichilema’s votes in Kalulushi Constituency.

According to a letter dated 6th October and signed by IBA Director General Josephine Kapoma, Prime TV has been summoned for non- compliance in broadcasting.

“Section 21(2) of Independent Broadcasting Authority provides “Where the broadcasting license does not comply with the Act or with the conditions of the broadcasting license, the Authority shall notify the broadcasting license what measures it shall undertake within a specified period to comply with this Act of the broadcasting license.

In view of the above provision, you are hereby summoned to appear the Licensing and Compliance Committee of the board at 10 30hrs in the IBA boardroom for non-compliance in your broadcasting .