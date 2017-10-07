Kabimba Claims Kambwili Is Corrupt

Wynter Kabimba has charged that Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is corrupt, stating that he used to go round mines on the Copperbelt to ask for money when he served as minister.

And Mr Kabimba has described allegations by Mr Kambwili that President Lungu has amassed questionable wealth within a short period of time as “myopic logic”.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, Mr Kabimba said when he was Patriotic Front Secretary-General, he wrote a letter to Mr Kambwili warning him of his corrupt activities.