Mulongoti Regrets Chibolya Crackdown

People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti has condemned the combined team of law enforcement officers for clamping down on drug dealers in Chibolya Compounded in a most brutal and savage style.

And Mulongoti says there is need to research on whether marijuana makes people mad.

Mulongoti said it is unfortunate that the law enforcement agencies used crime to fight crime.

He said the officers were wrong to raze down innocent people’s houses in their hunt for drugs.

The opposition leader said since officers were after drug lords, they were not supposed to damage property of people who had nothing to do with intoxicating substances.

“You can’t fight crime with crime. It doesn’t work like that. How can they damage innocent people’s property like that. Most of the people that do genuine businesses in Chibolya suffered the consequences. They should have first of all examined the situation to ascertain their possible targets, instead of terrorizing the entire Chibolya area ,” Mulongoti said.

He said instead of investigating serious corruption allegations, the investigative wings of government are wasting their energies on petty crimes like illegal trading of marijuana.

Mulongoti said marijuana has been unfairly criminalised.

He said research must be conducted on whether the herb can make people go mad.

” Marijuana has been unjustifiably criminalised. There is double standard in the way the law is applied. How can they arrest someone smocking a mushanga and leave the other one drinking tujilijili sachets. Research should be conducted to find out which one between the two makes people mad,” Mulongoti said.