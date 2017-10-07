Now CBU Lecturers Down Tools Following Delay In September Salaries

Lecturers at the Copperbelt University have downed tools following delays to receive their September salaries.

CBU General Secretary William Ngosa has told Phoenix News that money to be wasted by those in authority is readily available and yet government is failing to fund higher learning institutions.

Mr. Ngosa says for this cause, all lecturers at the University have downed tools and will only get back to work only after they are paid.

Initially, lecturers are supposed to receive their salaries on the 28th of every month and the agreement is that 5 days later, necessary action should be taken by the affected parties.