PF Govt Tying Zambians-Chanda

UNITED Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda is worried that the PF/MMD Government is up to no good.

Mr. Chanda expressed worry that the Patriotic Front and the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) team has neglected the welfare of the Zambian people.

Chanda vowed to cancel all local and international contracts signed by the PF/MMD Government.

“This thing of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and handing over Zambian companies like the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RATSA) to foreigners so that they can remain perpetual cows for them unfortunately will not go beyond 2021. The UPPZ led government will cancel all these contracts and expel all the foreigners that are being used as tools to milk state funds_” warned Chanda.

Chanda says ‘Days of Corruption’ for all ‘Corrupt Politicians’ are numbered and warning all foreign firms that are paying current politicians and other government officials huge sums of money in order to ‘Milk our beautiful country-Zambia of its resources that risk losing everything when UPPZ takes over as a governing party in 2021.

“Zambia belongs to Zambians and not a few individuals who think of themselves to be bigger than the country. We will hunt all the plunderers of our resources till we recover stolen funds and natural resources. UPPZ will ensure that the Public Protector is appointed and the office respected and protected so that we will have no hiding place for corruption,” said a tart Chanda.

He said the UPPZ leadership will disband the current Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) as it is has lost credibility.

“You cannot have an anti corruption that waits for instructions from powers that be,” cried Chanda.