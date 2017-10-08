Leave Cannabis Growers Alone, Ndhlovu Tells DEC..Investigate theft in government

Leave cannabis growers and smokers alone, you have a job to investigate rampant theft in this Patriotic Front(PF) regime, Alfred Ndhlovu has dared the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

And Ndhlovu says President Edgar Lungu’s statement that people with evidence on the procurement of fire tenders and corruption in his government should provide him evidence, is evident enough that the Zambian leader has no confidence in the investigative wings of government.

Ndhlovu said DEC is a repugnant institution, existing only to persecute innocent Cannabis growers.

Speaking in an interview, Ndhlovu said it is arbitrary for the DEC to use tax payers’ money on harassing innocent marijuana suppliers in Chibolya Compounded.

“The DEC is a very repugnant institution. They combine with other investigative wings of government to harass innocent marijuana suppliers in Chibolya. Let them start investigating suspicious procurement of 42 Fire Tenders. DEC has no impact on you and I. Let them investigate theft in Government and leave Cannabis growers alone,” Ndhlovu said.

He said it is wrong for Government to put restrictions on the social behavior of its citizens.

” Marijuana or Cannabis have existed thousand of years before beer was invented. It grows as a wild plant and some people cultivate it. So why outlawing a plant that grows anywhere. If people don’t want to smoke, no one can force them. For example, in the community I grew up, marijuana was widely grown, but I was avoiding it because I didn’t want to get intoxicated. However, I can’t stop those partaking it because that is a choice they have made,” Ndhlovu said.