Nigeria Laughs Loudest, Qualify To World Cup Russia 2018

Super Eagles of Nigeria has made it to the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo. It was a second successive 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier ,Nigeria came off tops against Zambia.

Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday in a gritty penultimate Group B clash in Uyo to end any hopes of a determined Chipolopolo reach to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

This result came after the Super Eagles had earlier beaten Zambia 2-1 in the two sides opening Group B qualifiers on October 9 2016 in Ndola.

Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute after replacing Victor Moses just before the hour mark.

However, this came after Zambia had played the better football with Alex Ngonga denied twice in the first half by Ikechukwu Ezenwa one of which the Prestigious top-man hit the upright.

Augustine Mulenga even had the ball in the back of the net in the 52nd minute but his effort was mysterious ruled out for offside to the disbelief of the Sensational Banker.

Nigeria qualify with an unassailable 13 points with a match to spar.