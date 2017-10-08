SHOCKING VIDEO: Chengelo School Pupils Brutally Attacking Another Pupil

A video has surfaced on social media where pupils of Chengelo Christian School have been caught on camera brutally assaulting another pupil. In this video two pupils Identified as Mwila Hara and Jabulani Nhliziyoare are seen using a belt, fists and kicks to beat up their fellow pupil identifiedas Garren Powel as he begs for mercy.

Parents and social media users have been left shocked by this disturbing footage and have since demanded answers from the school administration to clarify why such kind of unacceptable behavior can be found at a well respected Christian school. One parent only identified as Mabel described the scene as disgusting.

Later in the footage Garren can be seen attempting to escape by trying to open the door but another pupil who sat on the upper bunker can clearly be seen blocking him.

Chengelo School has enjoyed great reputation both academically and character wise among its pupils with parents spending up to K40, 000 per term on school fees alone.