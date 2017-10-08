Thugs Attack Alex Ngonga’s Family Back Home

Power Dynamos striker Alex N’gonga’s family home in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe has been attacked by thugs following Zambia’s 1-nil loss to Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup qualifier match.

Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga says a group of people emerged from a white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 and maliciously damaged two roofing sheets with stones.

Ms. Katanga says the group accused N’gonga of missing scoring chances that crashed Zambia’s hopes of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.