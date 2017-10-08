TVTC Students Lives In Danger Due To Over Enrollment, Typhoid Breaks Out

Dear Editor,

Please post this for me and pliz hide my ID.

Not so long that our Capable higher education minister Nkandu Luo declared our mighty institution Technical and Vocational Teachers’ College (TVTC) in Luanshya as a cleanest college in Zambia. Unfortunately, few days after opening, our sch has been in a pathetic state in as far as health is concerned. Each day (20+) students are being taken to the hospital due to vomiting en running stomach (diarrhoea ).

We were told that this outbreak (Typhoid ) isn’t just affecting our sch but the district at large but as students we did a survey and the out come were that Kafubu water en sew co is supplying contaminated water to part of luanshya but to our surprise we’ve not heard anyone from ouside sch complaining about the outbreak.

As students we demanded for a break so that we recover from the outbreak besides some students are progressing making their CAs while others are being admitted at the hospital en they are behind compared to their peers who are learning. (my opinion, we are facing this challenge because we are over populated, they do not consider the ratio of sch space to the number of st to enroll).

Our Pricipal she might be doing her work restlessly but we know she doesn’t want to publicise this because she will turnish her name kaili our sch is the cleanest in zed as Luo said. but all we need is help we are tired of buying mineral water as students as at now we dont have money, our toilet papers are finished kaili we visit the toilet more than 10 times a day. so my quest and determination is how are we going to write our exams next month looking at the pathetic condition we have.

Let the responsible pipo take actions before one dies……

Concerned TVTC student