The Beating Of Another Pupil At Chengelo Was Over A Girl

A video is making rounds on the internet in which two pupils of Chengelo Secondary School are

seen beating up their colleague for having a girlfriend according to a report by DIAMOND TV . The amateur video shot by a fellow student pictures a boy being beaten in

the dormitory while others watched.

Chengelo school management has confirmed the video and has arranged a meeting with parents on October 15.

Chengelo Secondary school Principal Andrew Cowling says the school management and board of Governors are dealing with the case in line with the school’s policy.

Mr Cowling also assured parents in the statement that when school resumes after half term, the school management will work closely with the pupils to reaffirm the school’s values and ethos.

A phone call to Mr Cowling on the number on the statement revealed that it belongs to someone else.

See footage below: