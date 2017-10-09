Dr Chishimba To Publicly Give Theft Evidence

United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviuor Chishimba will this Wednesday hold what it’s leader Saviuor Chishimba terms the mother of Anti-Corruption conferences in Zambia which will shake the foundation of corruption .

The UPP leader will also expose how the PF received funding from multinational corporations during campaigns.

Dr Chishimba promised to spill the beans by showing documentary evidence how the Patriotic Front (PF) Government officials have allegedly repatriated millions of dollars into offshore accounts.

President Edgar Lungu has challenged Zambians to provide evidence for the alleged corruption in his government.

In addition to that, President Lungu’s spokesman Amos Chanda announced that some companies are seeking clearance from State House to sue politicians who are accusing them of corruption.

Appearing on UNZA Radio program dubbed “The Lusaka Star”, Dr Chishimba said UPP welcomes President Lungu’s challenge with double hands.

He said the must watch press conference will highlight links between State House and companies that are seeking to sue corruption whistle blowers.

He said since most of the evidence he has secretly presented to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC)and other government agencies have been sat on, he is compelled to openly expose grand corruption that has never been heard before.

Dr Chishimba said the Conference that will be held at the party secretariat in Kambulonga will provide both audio and written evidence including transaction on how Zambian money has ended up in in offshore accounts.

The UPP leader said his party had started a silent fight against corruption where it was dealing with both local and international investigative agencies but has decided to come out in the open because of President Lungu’s challenge and Chanda’s announcement that some companies want to sue people accusing them of corruption.

He said it is state capture of its worst kind for companies to seek clearance from State House to sue corruption whistle blowers.

He said if it were not the involvement of State House in the maize gate scam, the matter could have been prosecuted and culprits brought to book by now.

“We welcome President Lungu’s challenge and on Wednesday will hold a mother of anti–corruption press conference in Zambia. It will shake the foundation of the corrupt,” Dr Chishimba said,” We will show links between State House and Corporations. We have audio evidence how they have stolen millions of United States dollars and repatriated them in offshore accounts. We are going to show transaction document and withdrawals from accounts in Belgium,” Dr Chishimba said.

The opposition leader said he will expose a first set of three companies.

He said the grand anti graft conference will

also show how the same companies funded the PF campaigns in the last election.