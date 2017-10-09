My Girlfriend Abuses Me Verbally And physically

Question: I am a 35-year-old divorcee in a committed relationship with a young woman for almost 2 years. She was nice and caring, that’s what made me fall for her. And I have shared everything about my past life with her too.

From last few months, she has become very abusive. She speaks filthy to me and has said every bad word that exists. I feel she has insulted me beyond words; she even accuses me of everything wrong that happened to her ever. I tried to make her understand what she’s doing is wrong but nothing seems to work. Her mood changes in a fraction of seconds. Once I was trying to make her calm and she slapped me.

I feel like I have lost my identity and respect in my own eyes. I can’t even think why it’s happening. She always threatens to break up, knowing how much I love her.

She is only nice when she is in a good mood or when we get intimate. She also talks about getting married and that she would die if I leave her. Now, I am very confused about why she reacts differently each time. I have enough thought of calling it off, but I couldn’t as I love her lot. Please advice what should I do? I am very clueless. – By Anonymous