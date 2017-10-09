I Love My Husband But Can’t Resist My Boyfriend

Question: Despite being happily married for five years, I am having an extra marital affair with one of my friends.

My husband was very angry when he found out about this and even threatened to leave me. I somehow convinced my husband that I will leave the other person and be faithful to him. However, I am doing no such thing and have managed to balance both the relationships perfectly so far. The idea of having an affair excites me and I find it very gratifying to have physical relationship with two men.

My problem is that, I am happy with both and do not want to end my marriage nor do I want to leave my boyfriend.

Is it ok if I continue with both the relationships?— By Anonymous