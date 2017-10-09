Police Nab 5 Pupils For Raping a Female Colleague

POLICE in Luanshya are holding five boys of Kafulafuta Boarding Secondary School for allegedly gang-raping a grade 10 female pupil.

Masaiti district commissioner Michael Musonda said in an interview yesterday that the five boys – three grade 12s, one grade 10 and one grade nine – were arrested for allegedly raping a girl from the same school.

Mr Musonda said the incident occurred after six pupils went swimming in Kafulafuta River near the boarding school on Monday October 2, 2017, between 15:00 and 16:00 hours