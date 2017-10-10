Father to Chengelo Victim Proposes Forgiveness & Healing

The father to the Chengelo victim that was bullied and beaten by his dormitory mates has pleaded that the perpetrators be for forgiven unconditionally and the matter attain closure for his son.

He also stated that he wishes that the family doesn’t wish to pursue criminal matters against the perpetrators.

Many will remember a video of a whiteman speaking fluent Bemba with Kasama District Commissioner, Kashiwa that went viral.

His name is Luke Powell of Lusanto Farms of Mungwi, near Kasama in Northern Province.

Luke is the father to the Chengelo victim, Gawen Powell.

Luke Powell’s Bemba accent is perfect and original of Bemba speakers.

Below is his letter to the school!

Message sent to Chengelo Principle and Chief Inspector ZP HQ Lsk.

From: Luke Powell [mailto:lukebupepowell@gmail.com]

Sent: 10 October 2017 10:41

Subject: RE: Update from Chengelo School

Dear Mr Cowling,

The underlying ethos I have taken away from all the Chengelo school presentations that I have attended, is how well rounded students become by attending Chengelo ; where they live in a caring family environment based on God’s fundamental principles.

I commend the school for acknowledging students who exhibited personal sacrifice and are always ready to help others. ALL the boys in the dorm during Gawen’s assault are just KIDS who ONLY have a FEW more years left where they can be guided and shown that God’s LOVE defeats all evil, no matter how IMPOSSIBLE the situation may seem.

This is THE opportunity for Chengelo to show Zambia (social media) that God’s LOVE triumphs over evil, by showing these boys love and not rejection. We need to be extremely careful and aware of the possibility of KIDS feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and committing suicide.

The board’s decision to expel the two students assaulting Gawen does not come as a surprise considering the many pressures that are demanding this action to be taken.

I do NOT believe this is the correct (long term) solution for ALL concerned as clearly, expulsion did not help the children in the past since expulsion does not demand having to face the consequences nor be accountable for their actions. We implore the board to reverse its decision to expel the boys so that the all can be accountable, be given care, counseling and God’s love.

This is the time to show FAITH that God will protect the school against ALL obstacles and not bow down to earthly pressures based on a punishment that does not show LOVE and compassion.

Gawen needs closure with Jabu and Mwila which may not be possible should their expulsion from school go ahead – with this in mind, I have invited Jabulani and Mwila to come with their respective fathers to spend a few days with Gawen and his father (myself), to be alone away from external influences to spend time being human in each other’s company to appreciate each other in God eyes.

My paramount desire is for the all the boys concerned to come away having learnt the POWER of LOVE. I feel this can only be shown by Chengelo school reversing its decision to exclude Mwila and Jabulani, by taking the FIRST step along a VERY hard and contentious road – let us have FAITH in GOD and ALL will learn the POWER of God’s LOVE.

Yours humbly, Luke Powell(Gawen’s father)

Cc CIO Mulenga Police HQ Lsk From: Chengelo School [mailto:chengelo@chengelo.sch.zm]