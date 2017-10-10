Man Gets 15 years For Rape

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for rape. And the Chipata High Court has issued bench warrants against two accused persons who are charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Before Lusaka judge Mwamba Chanda, who is conducting High Court sessions in Chipata, was Jackson Hara, who was committed to the court for mitigation and sentencing by the subordinate court. In mitigation, Legal Aid counsel Sally Bwalya said the convict was remorseful and regretted his actions.

Bwalya said the convict was still youthful and could positively contribute to society if given a second chance. But judge Chanda said she took into consideration what was said in mitigation and that there were no aggravating circumstances in the same matter. She also issued bench warrants against two people who were charged with causing death by dangerous driving for failing to come to court after being given police bond.

Judge Chanda warned that sureties should understand the meaning of their roles before they commit themselves. She said this after giving two sureties in one of the cases of causing death by dangerous driving up to Wednesday next week to bring the accused person or face arrest.

The court also adjourned a matter where three people are charged with aggravated robbery because of the absence of a Chinese interpreter.

The state informed the court that the Chinese complainant in the matter where Maxwell Phiri, Cornelius Mwanza and Patrick Miti are charged with aggravated robbery was not fluent in English.