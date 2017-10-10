Musician Pilato Urges Zambians To Get To The Streets & Fight For This Beautiful Country

ZAMBIA’S controversial musician Chama Fumba has called on all Zambians of goodwill to get to the streets and fight for “this beautiful country we are losing to petty thieves”.

And Fumba, aka Pilato, says Zambians must seek truth and stand up to question suspicious deals that the government is engaging in.

Pilato, who was a week ago arrested together with activist Laura Miti for protesting alleged corruption in the PF government, said Zambians must take a broader approach to corruption because looting among today’s leaders had taken cantre stage.

“We have allowed the government and ministers to continue misusing funds, riding on the ignorance of the masses. We have allowed politicians to fight each other on corrupt matters and staying away from fighting for just causes. We need people who are knowledgeable to take part in this debate on the corruption going on in this government. We are losing a very beautiful country to petty thieves and I wish people could realize that fact,” Pilato said in an interview yesterday.

“The best thing to do now is to act; let’s get to the streets. We can’t say we go to ACC, because ACC can’t act. Just talking won’t change anything. The rot will keep going on, unless people reach a point where they say enough is enough.”

And in a Facebook posting last week, Pilato said the evil that was being tolerated today would grow big tomorrow.



“The truth is not difficult to find in Zambia, what is difficult is what to do with it when it’s found. In any case our people have use for lies than truth. During the days of The Post newspapers, we were treated to very critical leaks that any society would have used to fight corruption and other vices but instead, we just read about it and forgot. My big brother Chilufya Tayali at some point in his journey also dared to share critical information about corruption but people just listened and it ended there. Today it’s honourable Kambwili revealing what he suspects to be acts of corruption every day and as usual, people are just listening. We are acting as if this country belongs to Mr Kambwili alone and so it’s his duty to fight corruption,” Pilato stated.

“My brothers and sisters, what is our sin? What’s the point of information if people can’t use it to fight or prevent crime? When the information is revealed, what do you do with it? Our hesitancy to stand up is creating a favourable environment for abuse and corruption. The perpetrators will ask ‘Kambwili has revealed the acts of suspected corruption, so what?’”

He stated that society must understand that information was only useful if people could use it.

“Mr Kambwili’s recent revelations of corruption must excite people into action. The Anti-Corruption Commission should have, by now, stepped in to investigate these claims instead of waiting for a command from the President. The Anti-Corruption was not put up to serve the President but the people of Zambia. The allegations being made by Mr Kambwili are serious but if we the people choose to treat them as news as usual, then what good are they for our country? Why even have whistleblowers if the people and the Anti-Corruption Commission cannot act on the information?” Pilato wondered.

“The police and the Anti-Corruption Commission should be the top consumers of information on corruption. I am very much aware that our hunger and excitement for leaks and news may be taken advantage of by lovers of lies. It is therefore the duty of our police to protect the citizens involved if innocent…First and foremost…let us not mistake the fight against the huge misuse of funds and corruption for a fight against an individual organisation. We have probably a hundred contractors who are looting our country so if we just reduce our focus to one, we will be allowing the others to steal peacefully. Let us look wider and deeper…How do we have one contractor doing big construction jobs in Zambia? Are we going to keep quiet…? A contractor who abandoned projects in Chitambo is given a bigger contract again…is that right? To the Zambian public, there’s no safety in being safe. The evil you tolerate today will be big and alive tomorrow when you will be old and tired. Be the new Zambia.”