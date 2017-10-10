Nkwazi Protest Over Non Payment Of Winning Bonuses

ZAMBIA POLICE sponsored Nkwazi Football Club players have for the last two months been playing under protest owing to non-payment of winning bonuses for seven league matches.

Some players, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Sports Mail in Kitwe yesterday that the situation is demoralising.

“We have just been playing to fulfil the fixtures so that the club does not have issues with FAZ [Football Association of Zambia] but if the situation does not improve, we may boycott matches”, the player said.

Nkwazi who drew 1-1 away at struggling Nakambala Leopards on Sunday, are 10th on the log with 42 points.