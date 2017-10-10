Tunisian Health Minister Dies After Charity Run

Tunisia’s Health Minister Slim Chaker has died after suffering a heart attack following a charity run.

Mr Chaker, who was aged 56, had been taking part in the run in the coastal town of Nabeul on Sunday to raise awareness about cancer.

Mr Chaker fell ill after running 500m and then making a speech at the start of a race, reports AFP news agency.

He later died in military hospital in the capital, Tunis, AFP adds.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed wrote on Facebook that he had lost “a brother, a friend and a colleague”, reports BBC Monitoring.

Slim Chaker was appointed to the post of health minister in September.