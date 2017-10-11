My Girlfriends Past Sex life Is Eating Me UP!

Question: I have been in a relationship with my girlfriend for 8-9 months and everything between us was pretty smooth until recently. I have always loved her very much and I have no doubts in terms of her loyalty and love for me. We shared about our past relationships and were quite comfortable with each other ever since we started going out.

We then took our relationship to the next level at a certain point by being intimate with each other. I was particularly awestruck by the oral sex I had with her, so much so that I ended up asking her how she got so good at it. She told me that it was because of her learning that came from watching adult movies, which somehow I didn’t find very convincing. I asked her again the next time we had oral sex and she finally confessed about a few times in the past where she has had a similar experience with her ex.

Ever since she told me this, I have not been able to have a good time with her, both emotionally and physically. I have mixed feelings about her past life now and I’m unable to forget about the physical part she shared with me. Sometimes it gets worse to an extent that I think of her as an easy going girl. It bothers me a lot because regardless of all this I still love her.

Please help me resolve this issue as I really like her a lot and don’t want to jeopardise our relationship because of such thoughts. – By Anonymous