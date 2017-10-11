LCC Warns Bar Owners Against Allowing Underage Drinkers

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has warned bar and club owners not to entertain under age patrons to avoid having their operating licenses suspended.

Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the council is working closely with Zambian Breweries in response to the Mayor’s call to stop underage patrons patronizing drinking places.

He says bar and club owners should not entertain underage patrons either buying or drinking from their premises.

Mr Sichimba says eight suspected underage patrons, five boys and three girls were apprehended during a council operation over the weekend.

He since advised bar owners to ask for Identity documents from people that insist not to be underage, but are suspected to be underage.