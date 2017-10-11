Mumba Yachi Is Congolese, Immigration Officer Tells Court

An immigration officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that investigations conducted to ascertain the nationality of musician Shadrick Chite popularly known as Mumba Yachi revealed the musician is not Zambian but Congolese.

This is in a case in which Chite is accused of unlawfully entering Zambia and giving false information to immigration officers.

When trial commenced yesterday, an Immigration officer stationed at Mokambo border post, Hillary Namunji, 32, told the court that he knew Chite from the border area as he frequented the place each time he visited his parents who live in Congo.

Namunji said Mumba is a Congolese national who was born at a catholic mission hospital in 1985 at Mokambo border post on the Democratic Republic of Congo side.