PeP Thank Fire Tender Protesters

PRESS STATEMENT No. 75 ISSUED ON 11th OCTOBER 2017: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to take this opportunity to thank all citizens that overcame their respective political affiliations, fear and cowardice this morning, to join our protest march against the $42 million fire tender scandal. The protest started from Levi Mall opposite Central Police and ended at Ministry of Local Government Headquarters along Church Road. The protest actually went very well as a number of motorists joined us by hooting their car horns and overall, it exceeded our expectations as a Party.

2. The Patriots for Economic Progress wishes to remind Zambians that the right to demonstrate is a fundamental human right. That is the reason why it is not only enshrined in our subsidiary laws but it is in our Republican Constitution. Not only is the right to demonstrate in our Constitution but it is in the Bill of Rights part of our Republican Constitution. Therefore, Zambians must not feel shy to participate in demonstrations in future, especially when done within the provisions of the law and in a peaceful manner.

3. The Patriots for Economic Progress wishes to advise that the next demonstrations against the $42 million fire tender scandal shall be held in two weeks time, on Wednesday 25th October 2017. The same route and time shall be observed.

4. In the meantime, as Patriots for Economic Progress, we are in the process of preparing a petition that shall be presented to the Republican President outlining our demands as to what action must be taken on this $42 million fire tender scandal. We want to emphasize that our petition to the President shall be handed to the President in person. If at the time of our submission of the petition, the President is out of the country, we shall wait until such time that the President next visits Zambia.

5. On an unrelated matter, the Patriots for Economic Progress further wishes to take this opportunity advise that in view of the overwhelming number of submissions that we have received from various key stakeholders, on our Alternative 2018 National Budget which presentation was scheduled to be done this Friday at Radisson Blu Hotel, we have been compelled to reschedule the event to next week Friday, 20th October 2017 at Radisson Blu Hotel from 0900hrs to 1100hrs. Tickets to a Post-Budget Dinner are also available at K500 per person, which will start in the evening from 1900hrs till late, with anecdotes of entertainment.

6. Lastly, as Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to appeal to all progressive Zambians to consider taking an active role in the politics of the nation and contribute to the proper governance of our people. It is no longer tenable to leave the governance of our Republic to panga-wielding cadres. We all have a duty to leave a better Zambia when we die, than we found when we were born.

May God Bless Us, the Citizens of the Republic of Zambia. Thank You.

Yours Truly

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)