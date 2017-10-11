PF Concerned With Statements From The Opposition

_Lusaka, Zambia, 11th October 2017_ – The ruling Patriotic Front has taken note of recent statements made by opposition leaders on issues of national importance. As a party in government, we remain receptive to mature and meaningful criticism and open to constructive dialogue with members of the public including those that do not belong to our party. This is because Zambia belongs to all of us.

It becomes a matter of grave concern, however, when leaders of the Opposition such as Mr. Hakainde Hichilema show utter disrespect of democratic institutions and the separation of powers which is even demonstrated in his ‘life presidency’ of the UPND. It is therefore laughable how he desperately wants to be President of a country whose democracy and institutions he clearly disrespects. Clearly Mr. Hichilema wants the non-existent democratic tenets of the UPND to be extended to our nation which he clearly desires to hold as a personal to holder! His Press briefing of yesterday was nothing but the same ‘Condemn PF, demean institutions’ script, a boring hymn to sing.

The Press briefing was the lowest in terms of impact as the Opposition leader appeared less inspiring, convincing and unelectable.

The Opposition leaders must realize that defaming our institutions and the bedrock of our democracy is a wake up call to all Zambians and explains why the UPND is not only a regional party but one that does not ascribe to democracy, separation of powers and respect for institutions that have kept Zambia as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Mr. Hichilema’s unpatriotic sentiments and his vain attempts to defame this nation and sabotage development for the sole purpose of his evasive electoral ambition, even at the expense of the average Zambian man, woman and child, is on record in both local and international fora. This has been a major concern to us as with many other Zambians who continue to be unconvinced by HH and the UPNDs goodwill for our nation.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters

Lusaka