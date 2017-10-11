Speaker Referees Kambwili, Lusambo, Kapata Case To Committee On Privileges

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has referred the matter in which Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was allegedly slapped by Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo before Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured a bottle of water on him to the committee on privileges, absences and support services.

Dr Matibini has also referred the counter point of order raised by Ms Kapata to the same committee for further consideration and making appropriate recommendations.

He says in view of the fact that the point of order raised by Mr Kambwili raises potentially conflicting versions of what transpired on the material date, he has found necessary to refer the matter to the committee on privileges, absences and support services.

Dr Matibini says this is in order to enable the committee fully investigate what transpired on the material day and make appropriate recommendations to the house in due course.