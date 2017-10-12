Animals More Equal Than Others – Temptation Of the Rich

You probably remember George Orwell’s novel called Animal Farm published in 1945 in which the author ably reflected the events leading to the Russian Revolution of 1917.

In this magnificent allegorical nouvelle, Orwell describes the unfair balances of social classes in society, where the rich and powerful use their infleunce and privileges to serve their interests and in turn, castigating their perceived enemies.

Well, these crude happenings were not only perculiar to the times of George Orwell. Such evil and selfish tendencies have descended down with the procession of human history from time in memorial.

Nothing can so quickly demonize a person than does power and wealth. This has been proved time and time again. Power and wealth, this clamorous combination, has an irresistible, corroding capacity to corrupt and confuse even the best of the people we hold in high esteem.

Wealth and power, if not well managed, have the potantial to benumb one’s moral sensibilities, turning beautiful souls into ruthless monsters, protectors into predators, parents into pelicans and turning leaders into unbelievable leaking wolves, ready to devour anyone percieved opposed.

Yet the question goes begging, what really is it about wealth and power that so strangely transforms people?

First and foremost, wealth and power are not entirely evil in themselves. The Holy Writ tells us that it’s God who gives us strength to accumulate wealth and that also power (rulership) is a gift from God.

But the problem is that, both wealth and power need moral fiber or divine reverence in order to be properly managed. It becomes even worse when it comes to drastic, inherited wealth or undeserved power.

The possessor then becomes overwhelmed and mesmerized with his suddenly- attained status quo so much that there’s a strong urge to spend and live without consulting conscience.

You probably remember what happened to the prodigal son. Right? Yes. Now see why the Scriptures say it’s “hard for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of heaven.” Influence and affluence can be a death trap to anyone without a God- fearing heart of wisdom.

Like the ancient King Nebuchadnezzar, a person of material authority absolutely fears nothing nor anyone, except what threatens his welfare or appears to temper with his prospects.

To protect their interests, sons of men are willing to do almost anything doable and that’s exactly where lies the hotbed of vice. A moral person at least must possess restraining principles either out of his allegiance to God or out of he’s inert human conscience.

A blessed man of wealth and power must constantly guard against the deception of thinking that money can buy anything. Money cannot buy everything. Money cannot buy love nor happiness, nor can it command loyalty or respect for anyone.

“The rich man’s wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty.” —Proverbs 10:15.

PASTOR MUYAMBANGO MUYAMBANGO