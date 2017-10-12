Cholera Cases In Lusaka Continue To Rise

Lusaka has recorded an increase in the number of cholera cases from 17 to 32 in the last twenty four hours.

The worst hit areas include Chipata, Mazyopa, Kanyama and Ngombe compounds others are Kasenga village in Chisamba District.

The current outbreak was declared on 6th October 2017, after laboratory confirmation of two initial cases that were presented to Chipata Level One Hospital on 4th October.

Spokesperson for Health Policy and Services Dr. Maxmillian Bweupe also revealed that of the 32, a 3-month old baby was certified dead within a few minutes of arrival.

He says the child tested positive to the rapid test while thirteen out of the 29 stool samples tested from the affected patients were positive for Vibrio cholera.

Dr. Bweupe says currently, eighteen patients are under admission and receiving appropriate treatment at Matero and Kanyama Cholera treatment centers.

He adds that the major risk factors associated with Cholera in the affected communities include poor hygiene practices, erratic supply of clean water and poor sanitation.

To quicken the response to Cholera cases, treatment centers have been opened in Matero and Kanyama staffed with Doctors and nurses ,the centres have also been stocked with adequate medical supplies and drugs to support patient care.