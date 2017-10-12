Developing Story: Grade 8 Mpelembe Secondary School Female Pupil Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her

By on No Comment

Developing Story: Grade 8 Mpelembe Secondary School Female Pupil Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her

A grade 8 pupil in Luanshya has hanged herself. The sad incident happened in the early  hours of  of toay. It is believed that her mother had scolded her last night. The girl is a pupil at Mpelembe Seconday School in Cheswa Avenue in Luanshya.

Last night, the mother  is believed to have scolded her for  constantly using her Whatsapp and Facebook  but not doing any chores at home. Sadly she did not take it well and later she went to an unfinished building and hanged herself with a chitenge. The father who is also the owner of the unfinished building discovered her  body and brought it down.

Police are are yet to give an official statement and we’ll update it as soon as possible.

 

Developing Story: Grade 8 Mpelembe Secondary School Female Pupil Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her added by on
View all posts by Editor01 →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.