Developing Story: Grade 8 Mpelembe Secondary School Female Pupil Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her

A grade 8 pupil in Luanshya has hanged herself. The sad incident happened in the early hours of of toay. It is believed that her mother had scolded her last night. The girl is a pupil at Mpelembe Seconday School in Cheswa Avenue in Luanshya.

Last night, the mother is believed to have scolded her for constantly using her Whatsapp and Facebook but not doing any chores at home. Sadly she did not take it well and later she went to an unfinished building and hanged herself with a chitenge. The father who is also the owner of the unfinished building discovered her body and brought it down.

Police are are yet to give an official statement and we’ll update it as soon as possible.