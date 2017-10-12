Kambwili: I’ll Expose Amos Chanda On Saturday

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says he will expose President Edgar Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda for alleged corrupt practices this Saturday.

Kambwili, the Roan PF member of parliament and former information minister, has stated on his Facebook page that he will ‘teach’ Chanda a lesson for what he has termed as ‘stealing as though Zambia was his personal country’.

His posting contained a picture of incomplete double story flats in Lusaka’s Nyumba Yanga area allegedly belonging to Chanda.

This was in reaction to Chanda’ s statement to News Diggers! that people should stop clapping for Kambwili’s nonsensical talk because the former PF member of the central committee was “a down right thief” whose criminality was well documented.

“People have been poisoned by a poisonous elite, people who are accustomed to lies like Kambwili, a scrap metal dealer, a downright straight thief. He can question about me and say ‘a simple journalist’ [has acquired wealth] let’s assume I am a simple journalist but I am qualified, more qualified than he is, but he goes and says a simple journalist. A scrap metal dealer, and you have a population clapping in the context like that one. Kambwili is talking nonsense and the population is clapping for him, he goes to malign an innocent person and the population is cheering on. He is a metal thief, well documented. He is not even a scrap metal dealer, he is a thief,” charged Chanda.

But Kambwili alleged that Chanda had been exposed by his friends at State House owing to his arrogance.

“Amos Chanda, on Saturday I will tell the nation about your dirty corruption. I will teach you a lesson that you will never forget because you have lost fear and you are now stealing as though this is your personal to holder country,” Kambwili stated.

“Your friends at State House sold you out because of your arrogance. You will hear from me soon.”

He further challenged Chanda to explain his source of the money which he was using to allegedly build all over Lusaka.

“He must explain to the nation where he who is just a civil servant with no business acumen has gotten the money to build all over Lusaka,” stated Kambwili.