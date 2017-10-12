LAZ Asks HH To Stop Accusing Judicial Officers Of Corruption

THE Law Association of Zambia has asked the UPND and members of the public to stop accusing judges and other judicial officers of corruption, saying this has the potential of creating anarchy.

LAZ president Linda Kasonde stated in a statement issued today that the association had strongly condemned the making of any unsubstantiated claims, particularly of corruption against members of the judiciary.

“We therefore implore the UPND and the public in general to desist from making allegations against judicial officers without cause, due care and consideration as careless and unsubstantiated allegations have the potential of creating anarchy and eroding public confidence in this institution,”

Kasonde stated following UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s allegations of corruption against some Constitutional Court judges during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

She stated that her association was gravely concerned at very serious allegations that have been levelled against members of the judiciary by Hichilema.

“In particular, LAZ is concerned about allegations of corruption against the following judges of the Constitutional Court: judge Anne Mwewa Sitali, judge Palan Mulonda and judge Mungeni Mulenga,” Kasonde stated.

She advised that any member of the public with evidence of corruption against any judicial officer or public servant should lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities, such as the Judicial Complaints Commission together with substantiated evidence.

“LAZ, like any concerned member of the public, is interested in the preservation of the Judiciary as an institution that is mandated to uphold the rule of law, justice ad integrity in the nation. Judicial officers, by virtue of their positions, cannot publicly defend themselves,” stated Kasonde.