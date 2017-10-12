Lubinda: Govt Has No Money To Fund Referendum

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has maintained that Zambia has no money at the moment to hold another referendum on the expanded Bill of Rights despite his government spending heftily on 42 fire tenders that gobbled the Zambian coffers a whooping US$43million.

Mr Lubinda’s comments come in the wake of a reminder to government by the Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) that the Zambian people are still waiting for a workable roadmap to adopt the remaining part of the constitution, the Bill of Rights.

He says President Edgar Lungu is on record saying there is no money at the moment to hold another referendum following the failed referendum held alongside the 2016 General Election.

He says at the moment, government does not have a program of holding another referendum due to limited resources.

Mr. Lubinda has also told QTV News that government has not gone mute on the issue as perceived, but that the issue of the referendum is not on the table at the moment.