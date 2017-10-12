PF Warns Laura, Pilato Over Countrywide Protests Against Corruption

PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba has warned activists Laura Miti and musician Chama Fumba of serious beatings if they continue with their planned countrywide protests against abuse of public resources by the PF government. Miti and Fumba, aka Pilato, were arrested, among others, for staging a peaceful protest at Parliament during the presentation of the 2018 national budget by finance minister Felix Mutati.

They were later released on bond around midnight after being charged with disobedience of lawful orders when they refused to listen to police advice that they put off the demonstration. The duo, with the participation of other civil society members, said they would move to organize protests across the country to protest government corruption.

But Kamba bragged that it was his duty as the leader of the PF youths to defend and protect President Edgar Lungu’s government.

He told Radio Phoenix that he would not sit idle and watch Miti and Pilato promote ‘hate speech’ against the PF, saying he would therefore go to any length to stop the planned activities countrywide.

“What kind of nonsense do they want to take to all parts of the country when the country is enjoying peace? So as the youth chairperson of Lusaka, this is to alert all youths countrywide that let’s be alert and stop this nonsense by Laura Miti,” Kamba warned.

“Ours is to defend the government of his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF party so if they they want use that money to start spreading hate speech against the PF government, to start spreading hate speech against his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as youths of the party, we are going to make sure that we protect his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

He vowed to use any means possible to foil the protests.

“We are going to use any means as long as we defend and protect what we know is good for the Zambian people,” Kamba said.

Asked if his youths would beat up protesters, Kamba said “Of course if it will reach those levels. We are saying we are going to defend the party and are not going to allow Laura Miti and this Pilato to go around the country and start destabilising the peace.”