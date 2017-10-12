Threatened State of Public Emergency Expires

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the 90-days declaration of the threatened state of public emergency which has been in force since 11th July will expire at midnight tonight.

In a ministerial statement to parliament, Mr Lubinda says the effect of the expiration of the period relating to threatened state of public emergency is that the application of the preservation of public security Act, Chapter 112 of the laws of Zambia, and the preservation of public security regulations Statutory Instrument number 55 of 2017 will be suspended.

He says the declaration made on 11th July 2017 will therefore in accordance with Article 31 duly expire at midnight tonight.

Mr Lubinda, however, stated that the expiration of the state of threatened state of emergency is not and should not be misconstrued to be an invitation for any person to break the law, as other laws still remain in force.

He has since implored Zambians to continue to be patriotism, diligent, observant, peaceful and law abiding citizens as they go about their daily lives.

Asked during follow up questions how much money was spent on security personnel during the period of the threatened state of public emergency, Mr Lubinda said there was no extra allocation of money as a result of the invocation of Article 31, but that all ministries involved operated within their budgets.

President Edgar Lungu on 5th July, 2017 invoked Article 31 following a spate of suspected arson cases targeting mainly markets, which left City Market in Lusaka gutted.