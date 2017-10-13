Chiluya: Injury Teaches Us To Appreciate Moments On Pitch

PROSPER Chiluya says injury teaches one to appreciate every moment on the pitch.

Chiluya, who plays for Pafos FC of the eastern Mediterranean island nation, Cyprus said injury was part of the football game.

He said he had made it through injury and encouraged anybody struggling with injury to keep the faith and keep pushing forward.

“As a football player, I’ve learnt to just deal with injuries. It’s all part of the football game. I’ve dealt with injuries as much as everybody else. People have dealt with worse injuries than I’ve dealt with. It’s all part of the game, all part of getting that tackle,” Chiluya stated on his Facebook page. “I must however say that injury teaches you to appreciate every moment you have on the pitch. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career so far. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more humble and way more stronger. Coach Benjamin Upalo Siwale (Kafue Celtics Football Club) once told me ‘The more injuries you get the smarter you get’…I will play smarter and wiser going forward. I will do better for my club and for my country.”