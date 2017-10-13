Ministerial Statement On Cholera Outbreak

Presented to the National Assembly

by

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP

Hon. Minister of Health

12th October 2017

Mr. Speaker,

Thank you for granting me this opportunity to present a Statement on the outbreak of Cholera in Lusaka district and to indicate the measures that Government has taken to stop the spread of the disease.

Mr. Speaker,

I wish to inform the House that currently there are confirmed cases of Cholera in Chipata, Mazyopa, Kanyama, and Ngombe compounds of Lusaka District. There is also on record one patient who travelled from Kasenga village in Chisamba District who was diagnosed upon arrival in Lusaka

Cholera is a disease caused by bacteria called Vibrio cholerae, mainly spread through contaminated food and water. Symptoms include acute onset of diarrhea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle cramps, and body weakness. If untreated, the infection can result in rapid dehydration and death within 24 hours.

Sir,

The current outbreak was declared on 6th October 2017, after laboratory confirmation of two initial cases that presented to Chipata Level One Hospital on 4th October, 2017. As at 6PM on 11th October, the cumulative number of cases was 37, with the youngest being a 3-month old baby who was certified dead within a few minutes of arrival. The child tested positive to the cholera rapid diagnostic test. Twenty (20) out of the 37 stool samples tested from the affected patients were positive for Vibrio cholera. Currently, only three (3) patients are under admission and receiving appropriate treatment at Chipata and Kanyama Cholera treatment centers. One patient, a child, absconded aided by the mother from Kanyama Cholera treatment center. The other patients stabilized after receiving treatment and have since been discharged.

Risk factors associated with Cholera in the affected communities include poor hygiene practices, erratic supply of clean water, and poor sanitation. As of this date, five (5) water samples tested from Chipata compound, specifically from boreholes B95, Mazyopa School and A16 as well as the B96 and Lusaka water trust tanks indicated contamination with fecal coliforms. Further analysis indicated presence of Vibrio cholerae in boreholes B95 and A16.

With the foregoing, we have no option but to shut down the affected boreholes in our quest to stop the spread of the disease.

.