Mmusi Mmaimane Is Desperate For Relevance Beyond DA-PF

*MMUSI MAIMANE IS DESPERATE FOR RELEVANCE BEYOND THE CONFINES OF DA*

Lusaka, Zambia, 13th October 2017 – Remarks by Democratic Alliance (DA) “token” Mmusi Maimane deserve the utmost contempt. We refuse to describe Mmusi as a political twit but we now understand why Hellen Zille and other beneficiaries of the apartheid regime found it convenient to settle for him as their front .

Mmusi is ill-informed about the Zambian legal regime and he must be the last person to continue nursing his friend, the Opposition leader in Zambia, over a wrong he committed and for which he was taken into custody. Unfortunately, Mmusi celebrates his friend’s poor judgement which resulted in placing the sitting Head of State’s life and those of other members of the public in harm’s way.

If Mmusi wants us to take his advice seriously, let him pass the litmus test by attempting to do to the South African Presidential motorcade what his friend did. Suffice to say that Zambia is a country of laws and not of men. No one owes his friend any apology.

