Supreme Court Dismisses Richard Sakala’s Appeal Against Corruption Conviction

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal where ex-convict and former State House press aid Richard Sakala had appealed against his conviction for corruption.

A panel of three Supreme Court judges – Gregory Phiri, Jones Chinyama and Rhodah Kaoma -dismissed the appeal after Sakala decided to abandon the appeal.

In this case, Sakala, who is Daily Nation newspaper proprietor, claimed that his conviction which he served over a decade ago was illegal.

He was convicted of abuse of authority where he paid bills of his friends using public funds.

The court also convicted him of theft of motor vehicles.

One of his lawyers, Dickson Jere, said Sakala still felt strongly on how the matter was handled in the lower court, especially that he was not represented.

“Some of the issues were not raised because he was appearing in person,”

said Jere.

At this point, judge Kaoma said the concerns raised were baseless because the appeal was abandoned.

Judge Phiri then dismissed the appeal on the ground that the appeal had been abandoned.