UPND Urges PF Govt Stop Treating Cholera Like an ‘Annual Ceremony’

Government has been advised not to treat cholera like annual ceremony, but prepare to deal with it effectively.

UPND Lusaka province youth spokesperson Otis Bwalya says it is shocking that 53 years after independence, people within a radius of 10km from Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD), drink water from shallow wells and use pit latrines or drainages for their convenience.

He wonders why people in some parts of the city are subjected to poor sanitation and made to drink unsafe drinking water all year round.

Mr Bwalya says government should consider upgrading townships and redesign cities and districts in an effort to address perennial diarrheal diseases.