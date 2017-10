Question: I am a 26-year-old happy-go-lucky single woman, who’s quite popular with her peers inside and outside office but my friendly nature has become a hindrance to my life of-late.

People around me, especially men have started taking my friendly nature for granted and I have been tagged ‘easy’ and ‘available’ which makes more and more men approach me for casual sex. I don’t understand where am I going wrong? Is it a sin to be a woman who’s friendly with men? Please guide me. – Anonymous