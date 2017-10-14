CK Chases Refuses To Reconcile With Lungu, Chases Clergies

I chased corrupt clergymen who came to ask me to reconcile with President Edgar Lungu so that they force Inonge Wina out to pave way for me to become Vice President,” Chishimba Kambwili has charged.

Kambwili said yesterday renowned clergymen approached him to reconcile with the President but he refused to make peace with the Zambian leader until he returns what he has allegedly corruptly gotten from the Zambian people.

Kambwili said he is a principled man who belongs to the Michael Sata and not the Rupiah Banda school of politics.

” I now want to tell the Zambian people that I am a principled man who can’t be fooled by these corrupt guys(clergymen). They want me to reconcile with President Edgar Lungu so that they force Inonge Wina to resign to pave way for me to become Vice President. I refused to be bought and chased the corrupt clergymen,” the outspoken Roan MP said.

He vowed to continue exposing corruption and that Statehouse Spokesperson Amos Chanda will be his next target before going for the corrupt clergymen.

“The fight against corruption continue and Zambians will know the real Kambwili. There is no reconciliation until you tell us how you used the money you got using fire tenders,” the PF founding member said.

Kambwili was reacting to media reports that he will be reconciled with the President by ‘clergymen’ so that he helps consolidate the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of the 2021 elections.