ConCourt Set To Hear Margret Mwanakatwe’s Appeal Case

The underfire Constitutional Court comes alive on 1 November 2017 when it hears an appeal case in which Lusaka Central Constituency Member of Parliament Margret Mwanakatwe is challenging the high court decision to nullify her seat.

In nullifying Mwanakatwe’s election on November 24th 2017, the High Court ruled that electoral malpractice prevailed in Lusaka Central.

UPND Candidate Charlotte Scott did not hide her amazement following the Constitutional Court’s move to set the date of hearing the appeal case.

“It is been a very, very long wait. On 24th November 2016 my petition to the Lusaka High Court was granted and the Lusaka Central seat was nullified for wide range of reasons. My opponent declared her intention to appeal, so we waited, waited and waited and waited some more. Finally, we have some progress, the appeal will be heard at the High Court on 1st November 2017,” Mrs Scott wrote on her Facebook page