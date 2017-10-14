Govt Extends Deadline For Phasing Out Mini-buses

Perhaps as a result of pressure from ADD leader Charles Milupi, Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba has extended the deadline for phasing out Toyota Hiaces mini-buses.

The deadline for the implementation of the Statutory Instrument (SI) to phase out buses without seatbelts has been extended from 4th June 2017 to January 2019.

According to Roads and Safety Agency(RTSA), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zindaba Soko, the extension has been made to allow the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Finance Ministry and Zambia Revenue Authority(ZRA) to discuss how tax relief could be offered to those buying buses with seatbelt.

“…further the proposal includes a named model of a bus which the country should adapt with all stakeholders being involved. After that, RTSA will continue in its proposals to indicate that systematic phasing out the current buses in the manner that instead of being deprived of benefits they should be being able to own these buses as operators and as drivers through a scheme that will enable them import at relatively reasonable price and affordable like the current is on purchase of the Hiace mini-buses,” the RTSA CEO said.

Over a fortnight ago, Milupi had warned against the PF government phasing out mini-buses as it will send most operators into destitution.

The ADD leader prayed that the PF gives up their plans as it is going to be detrimental to the welfare of Zambian operator who may be condemned to poverty if their businesses fold.

But with the announcement of the extension, Milupi should cool down.