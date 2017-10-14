Kambwili Set To Expose Amos Chanda

Chishimba Kambwili has turned his punch for punch strategy on State House Spokesperson Amos whom he promised to ‘bruise’ when he exposes his alleged corrupt activities today, Saturday 14th October.

Kambwili posted on his Facebook page that he will punish Chanda by revealing how he is allegedly stealing state resources with impunity.

The Roan PF Member of Parliament said he will teach Chanda a lesson for stealing as though Zambia was his personal to holder state.

“Your friends at State House have sold you (Amos) because of your arrogance. You will hear from me soon,” Kambwili dared Chanda on his Facebook page were he highlighted unfinished houses in Lusaka’s Nyumba Yanga compound, “He must explain where he, without business acumen has gotten the money to build all over Lusaka.”

But Chanda hit back at Kambwili telling him to go ahead and expose expose him.

He however, warned Kambwili to bear the consequences of his actions.

He said his lawyers will critically analyze whatever rubbish will come from Kambwili’s mouth to begin legal process against him.

“I have no comments. Those who want to reveal let them go ahead instead of blackmailing. What is going on, we understand. Remember what I said, our position stands, we are going to ignore any rubbish coming from anyone. The statement I made at State House remains an official statement until it is reviewed,” Chanda said.