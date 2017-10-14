Mwila Urges PF Members To Honour Sata As The Nation Goes For Prayers

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

*PF SECRETARY GENERAL ENCOURAGES MEMBERS TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY AS THE PARTY EULOGIZES THE MONTH OF OCTOBER.*

_Lusaka, Zambia, 13th October 2017_ – Patriot Front Secretary General, Hon Davis Mwila has asked all members of the party across the Country to use the seven (7) days before 28th October 2017 to engage in community service as a way showing compassion to each other and as a way of celebrating the life of the party’s founder and late President Michael Chilufya Sata. The PF SG also pointed out the significance of the month of October, not only in the party’s calendar but the nation too.

“October 18th is a National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation which allows us as reflect on our collective Journey of faith as a Christian nation. October 24th is our national day, a day we celebrate our independence – a significant day to all today as well honour our pay tribute to our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom” said Hon Mwila.

“October 28th is another important date to mark on our calendars – on this day, our founding father as a party, the Patriarch President Sata left this earth for a better place in line with his faith. Three (3) years after he departed from our midst, together with Zambians from all walks of life, we shall reflect on the values he had embraced, his great contributions to a people and country he loved so much, including the genuine voice he was for the poor and downtrodden. For us in the PF, Michael Sata is our own Che Guevara, our own Mandela, our icon”, he said.

The Secretary General has since asked all party structures across the country to dedicate seven (7) days before 28th October 2017 to engage in community service to highlight the importance of the month and to extend love and compassion to the needy in society in remembrance of President Michael Sata.

“On behalf of the President of the Patriotic Front and Republican President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Central Committee, I am asking all party structures to spare at least thirty (30) minutes from 21st October to 28th October 2017 to give back to the community. Clean a hospital ward, a market or a public institution in your area or go an orphanage or home for the aged, spend some time with them or meet their material need, no matter how small – it is the thought that counts. We invite other stakeholders to do the same during this week. Let us have a week dedicated to one of Zambia’s greatest sons, Michael Chilufya Sata”, said the Secretary General.

The Secretary General has also called on all Party structures to maintain the highest discipline and lead by example during the period of community service and beyond.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director, Party Headquarters