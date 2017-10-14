Tana: Wedson Nyirenda Needs Rainford Kalaba

Ex-Chipolopolo captain and defence Kingpin Elijah Tana says Zambia still needs the services of experienced TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba.

Kalaba has been sidelined from the Zambia set up by coach Wedson Nyirenda on alleged disciplinary grounds.

Nyirenda overlooked Kalaba ahead of Zambia’s last three 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Algeria played in a space of seven weeks.

In an interview from his base in Chingola, Tana said he feels Kalaba, midfielder Nathan Sinkala and striker Collins Mbesuma should be recalled.

“Experience matters in football. We need Rainford Kalaba, Nathan Sinkala and Collins Mbesuma. Let’s fuse in these players I have mentioned,” he said.

“We need to maintain those Under-20 players but we need to fuse in experienced players.

Nyirenda promised to ring changes to the Chipolopolo squad when he was hired just over a year ago.

And Tana noted that Zambia played well against Nigeria last Saturday despite losing the World Cup qualifier by 1-0 in Uyo.

“It is unfortunate we lost but we played well. We can’t even complain. We just need to move forward,” he said.

Losing to Nigeria ended Zambia’s hopes of going to Russia.