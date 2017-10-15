Clergymen To Visit Kambwili Again This Week…to continue with their path of reconciliation

Despite being chased and called corrupt, Northmead Assembly of God Bishop Joshua Banda and Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia(EFZ) Executive Director Pukutu Mwanza are expected to meet Chishimba Kambwili again this week to convince him to stop scandalising the legitimate Government with his persistent corruption talk.

The clergymen are determined to reconcile Kambwili and President Edgar Lungu before the National Day of Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation.

Kambwili yesterday confirmed that he chased the two clergymen when they attempted to reconcile him with President Lungu so that they force Inonge Wina to resign to pave way for him to become Vice President.

But Bishop Banda insisted that they will convince Kambwili to make peace with the Republican President before the 18th of October which is a day of National Prayers Reconciliation and Fasting.

“As a church, we will not rest until Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and President Edgar Lungu are reconciled before 18th October this year. I believe the reconciliation of the two will end tension that has been witnessed the past five months,” Bishop Banda said.

And Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili urged the clergymen to continue pleading with the two gentlemen to reconcile for the sake of unity and national development.

“Please, continue with your godly path of reconciliation,” she said