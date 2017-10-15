Disturbing: Zambian Woman Stabs Hubby In His Sleep

A Zambian man has been brutally stabbed in the back in his sleep by his wife. Gorge Chavula is Hot FM owner, oscar Chavulas uncle. He announce hid the sad development in his facebook posting:

“Woke up to sad news again. My uncle George Chavula is no more, he was stabbed by his wife after a fight. This happened around midnight, I’m told they fought and when he slept she decided to stab him in the back.

I was with him in the morning at the office and we chatted at length and I promised to catch up with him later in the day. Little did I know that was the last conversation I will ever have with him.”

George Chavula 47yrs, was stabbed four times in the back by his own wife at their home in Chawama.