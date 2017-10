UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s son Muma Mwamba yesterday wedded his long time girlfriend Chisanga Mwila and It it was a high profile ceremony in attendance including UPND leader HH, Nevers Mumba, Mike Mulongoti and other high profile politicians

The newly wedded couple flew in a chopper to move around. The Church service took place at Mary Immaculate church along Leopards hill road.