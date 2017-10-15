Police Unprofessionalism Forces Mufumbwe Residents To Burn Down Police Station

LUSAKA, 14TH OCTOBER, 2017- Mufumbwe residents have burnt down Mufumbwe Police Station following an attempt by police to stop what is locally called”chikondo”, a traditional belief meaning “a moving coffin” from taking place following the death of Matha Mingochi of Kakilufya area of Mufumbwe District , a Grade 11 pupil at a local secondary school who died on 13th October, 2017.

When Police advised the people to stop the practice, the mob began throwing stones at Police Officers, a situation which led the Police Officers to retreat to the Police Station but the mob followed and finally burnt the Police Station and in the process, two vehicles and office materials were also burnt.

The mob was following a suspected wizard who they accused of causing the death of the deceased but by then, he had not yet been found.

Some Police officers have been injured by the mob and have been identified as Constable Kamwengo,Sergeant Tembo and Reserve Constable Munangandu.

Two Motor vehicles , a canter belonging to Inspector Kalunyange and a Toyota Noah , property of Nkinke Nelson which was parked at the Police Station by Court Bailiffs have also been burnt.

As Zambia Police, we register our disappointment at the continued behavour by members of the public of venting their anger on public property in instances where they feel agrieved. Such practices are detrimental to the wellbeing of the economy and as Police we will not allow people to disregard the Law with impunity.

The matter will fully be investigated and anyone that will be found wanting will not be spared but arrested and prosecuted. Destroying of Police Stations does not disadvantage Police Officers but the same members of the public who instigate or take part in destroying the infrastructure.

We will not leave any stone unturned in our investigations until all those that played a role in this matter are brought to book.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLUC RELATIONS OFFICER